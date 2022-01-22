Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

