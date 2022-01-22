Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

