British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,749.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,693.43. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

