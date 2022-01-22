British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).
BATS stock opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,749.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,693.43. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
