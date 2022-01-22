Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $856.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

