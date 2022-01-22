Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. 3,610,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 52.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 80.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.