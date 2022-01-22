Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.10. 76,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,105 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

