Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 417,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.41. 1,684,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,090. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

