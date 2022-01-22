Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post sales of $228.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $709.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $716.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

