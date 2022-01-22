Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 315,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

