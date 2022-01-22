Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $514.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $503.30 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 194,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.24.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.