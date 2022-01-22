Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 370,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,874. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

