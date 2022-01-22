Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

