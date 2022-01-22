Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $291.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 230,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

