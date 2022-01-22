Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $1.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $3.50. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.20.

SHOP stock opened at $882.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,372.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,443.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $868.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

