Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $19.82

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

