Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,751. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.