Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target at $15.78

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

