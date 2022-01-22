Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $14.50

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

