Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $27.57

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,707,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

