Brokerages Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $10.58

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. 597,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

