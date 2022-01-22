Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $58.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 74,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 266.51%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

