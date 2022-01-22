Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $29.80

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

