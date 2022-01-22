Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $40.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.