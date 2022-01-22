Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $40.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.