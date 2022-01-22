Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $192.93

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Lear stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.26. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

