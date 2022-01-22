Brokerages Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Price Target at €365.33

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZO1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price target on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price target on zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €470.20 ($534.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -623.61. zooplus has a one year low of €162.40 ($184.55) and a one year high of €491.80 ($558.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €478.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €425.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

