Brokers Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 30.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

