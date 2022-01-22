Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

Shares of BA opened at $205.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

