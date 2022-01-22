Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

