Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.