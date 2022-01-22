Brokers Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $343.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.