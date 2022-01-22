Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,864 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $44.51.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.