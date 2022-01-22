Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 5784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

