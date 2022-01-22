Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 637.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

