Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Buckle has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

