Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

