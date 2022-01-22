Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0266

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00303499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,729,586,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,780,781 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.