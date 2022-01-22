BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 338.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.54 or 0.06842691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.51 or 1.00108845 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

