C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Holdings Raised by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

