Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.19.
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.