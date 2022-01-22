Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.19.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.