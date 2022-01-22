California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,945 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

