California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $30,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $48.49 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

