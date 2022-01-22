California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,795 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

