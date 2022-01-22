Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,170,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 28,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camber Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

