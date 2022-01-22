Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 4,210,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,910. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.