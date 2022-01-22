Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The stock has a market cap of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

