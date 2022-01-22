Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

