Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.