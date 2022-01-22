Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

