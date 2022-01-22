Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.52 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.