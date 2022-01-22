Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $47.23 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $304,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $8,381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $735,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

